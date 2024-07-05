Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Saturday for Muharram moon sighting

A meeting of Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held on Saturday (Zilhaj 29) to sight the crescent of Muharram-ul-Hrram 1446 A.H.

The meeting, to be chaired by Chairman of the moon-sighting body Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, would be held in the building of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) camp office in Quetta, said an official of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The meetings of zonal and district bodies of the moon sighting committee will also simultaneously be held at their respective headquarters.

Earlier, the Met Office had said that the Muharram moon was unlikely to be seen on Saturday.

The PMD, in its statement issued on June 20, said that the new moon of Muharram will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 03:57 PST on July 6.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram on the evening of July 6, i.e. on the 29th of Zilhij 1445 AH,” the statement added.

According to the PMD, the weather is also expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country on Saturday.