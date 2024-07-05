AIRLINK 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.88%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
DGKC 90.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
FFBL 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HASCOL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
HBL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (2.76%)
HUBC 164.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
MLCF 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
OGDC 134.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.49%)
PAEL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
PPL 122.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.28%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.93%)
SNGP 68.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
TRG 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,519 Increased By 23 (0.27%)
BR30 27,266 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 80,460 Increased By 177.1 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,835 Increased By 43.6 (0.17%)
Cyclical and consumer shares drag China stocks down

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 10:03am

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday, dragged by cyclical and consumer shares, while investors were watching moves from the country’s central bank that could affect market sentiment. Hong Kong shares also fell.

China stocks gain on quickening factory activity

  • China’s central bank has hundreds of billions of yuan worth of bonds at its disposal to borrow, and will sell them depending on market conditions, the bank told Reuters on Friday, part of a plan markets see as an effort to cool a powerful bond rally.

  • China’s state-backed Global Times has urged the EU to “show sincerity” in technical talks before imposing tariffs on Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs), after the bloc said provisional tariffs would take effect from Friday.

  • The CSI energy index and the consumer discretionary index dropped 1.74% and 1.2%, respectively.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.93% at 2,929.98 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.96%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.4%, the consumer staples sector down 1.4%, the real estate index down 0.43% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.66%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.27% to 6,388.95, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.09% at 17,832.38.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.3%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.24% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.4%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.12% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.29%.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.2684 per US dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 7.2697.

  • In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 1.6% while the IT sector fell 1.1%.

