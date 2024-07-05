AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-05

Asia rice: Prices drop in Thailand, Vietnam

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

BENGALURU/MUMBAI/BANGKOK/HANOI/BANGLADESH: Prices of rice exported from Thailand and Vietnam slipped this week on slow buying as traders await import policy changes from their major buyer Philippines to take effect, while high freight rates hit African demand for the Indian variety.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice rates dropped to $585 per ton on Thursday, their lowest level since April 25, and were down from $595 last week. “The Philippines is considering changing import policy and lowering of import tax.

So exporters are slowing down in buying rice,” a Bangkok-based trader said. A new supply of rice should enter the market this month, the trader said, adding that it could lead to a further price drop in the coming weeks.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice prices were offered at $575 per ton on Thursday, down from a range of $575-$580 a week earlier, traders said. “Trade is slow as buyers are waiting for the Philippines’ tariff cut to take effect,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said. Vietnam exported 650,000 metric tons of rice in June, up 5.7% against the same month a year earlier, government data showed.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $541-$548 per ton this week, unchanged from last week. “African buyers are very price-sensitive and they are holding back purchases due to rising freight charges,” said an exporter based in Kakinada in southern Andhra Pradesh state.

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index was near a two-month high this week. Meanwhile, despite Bangladesh approving the import of nearly 2 million tons of rice, no rice had been brought into the country as of last April, according to officials from the food ministry.

The government is struggling to control prices of the staple grain for the nation as rice prices have stayed elevated despite good yield and stocks.

Rice rice crop

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Prices drop in Thailand, Vietnam

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Detection of tax fraud cases: PM directs FBR to expedite efforts

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Discos’ consumers: Nepra set to hold hearing to put its stamp on revised SoT

HBFC sell-off progress reviewed: Talks held with interested business group

‘Unjust’ budget: MoC, exporters join the chorus against MoF, FBR

Power minister promises tariff relief

SCO member states’ summit: Pakistan will extend invitations to all heads

Read more stories