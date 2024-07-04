AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat; fall in HDFC Bank offsets IT gains

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended Thursday on a flat note as a drop in heavyweight HDFC Bank offset gains across sectors, led by information technology stocks, on fresh hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled up 0.06% at 24,302.15 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.08% to 80,049.67.

Both the benchmarks rose about 0.6% to hit record highs for the third session in a row on Thursday.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose about 0.5% each, outperforming the benchmarks.

Nine out of the 13 major sectors logged gains on the day.

Top private lender HDFC Bank fell 2.35% after a three-session winning streak in which it rose about 5% on hopes of its weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets index being increased

HDFC Bank leads Indian shares to record closing highs

U.S. rate-sensitive IT stocks rose 1.1%. IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., stand to benefit from an early rate cut, according to analysts.

The gains in IT stocks comes after investors renewed their bets that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting rates in September following soft labour market data in the US.

Higher Fed rate makes emerging markets equities unattractive for foreign investors as elevated U.S. bond yields offer safety over riskier assets.

Pharma stocks added 1.39%, and was the top sectoral percentage gainer, driven by Lupin which ended about 8% higher after a Kotak double upgrade, citing robust earnings outlook.

Sun Pharma and Zydus Lifeciences rose 1.56% and 3.82%, respectively after getting tentative approvals from European and U.S. drug regulators for key drugs.

Third heaviest Nifty 50 stock - ICICI Bank gained 2.61% on multiple block deals at a premium over last close.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares end flat; fall in HDFC Bank offsets IT gains

Pakistan to host SCO meeting in October 2024: Foreign Office

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

Arif Habib Limited now expects KSE-100 to hit 109,000 by June 2025

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

Israel weighs Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices slip from multi-month highs on demand concerns

Indian preacher not hiding after stampede, lawyer says

Read more stories