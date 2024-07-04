LDA seals over 40 illegal properties

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal constructions and commercial buildings, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sealed over 40 illegal commercial properties and also removed illegal commercial boards.

According to the LDA here on Wednesday, the LDA teams carried out the operation at Eden Lane Villas Phase 2, Pine Avenue, Defense Road and adjacent areas. The sealed properties include workshops, cafes, private clinics, private schools, offices, beauty parlours and others. Several notices were sent to the owners of these properties before the operation.

Commenting on the operation, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has said that the indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions and commercialization fee defaulters was in progress across the provincial capital.

