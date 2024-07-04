‘AI’ rapidly transforming landscape of healthcare, medicine: Experts

LAHORE: Like other industries, artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the landscape of healthcare and medicine, as this emerging technology and its capabilities can revolutionize medicine by redefining the doctor-patient relationship.

This was stated by the speakers at a seminar on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medicine, organized by the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, here Wednesday. The seminar featured a distinguished guest speaker, Dr. Basma Ali from Harvard Medical School, Boston, America, who delivered an enlightening lecture on the topic.

According to the speakers, AI can assist clinicians in taking a more comprehensive approach to disease management, better coordinate care plans, and help patients to better manage and comply with their long-term treatment programs. One of the major applications of AI in healthcare is when used in medical imaging and diagnostics. Algorithms are being trained on immense amounts of medical data to analyze CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, microscopy images and other medical visuals.

Dr. Basma Ali, a renowned expert in the field of AI, discussed the latest advancements and applications of AI in healthcare, highlighting its potential to revolutionize patient care, diagnostics, and treatment strategies.

Prof. Asif Bashir, Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, emphasized the importance of integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI into Pakistan's healthcare system. He also underscored the PINS's commitment to leveraging AI to enhance medical practices and ensure superior healthcare delivery for patients across the region.

"The introduction of AI technologies in Pakistan marks a significant stride towards advancing medical care," Prof. Asif Bashir said, adding: "By embracing AI, we aim to introduce innovative solutions that will optimize diagnostic accuracy, streamline treatment processes, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

The seminar was attended by healthcare professionals, researchers, and academicians keen on exploring the potential of AI in medicine. The participants engaged in vibrant discussions and exchanged insights on integrating AI-driven technologies into clinical practices.

It may be added that the PINS remains at the forefront of medical innovation, continually striving to introduce state-of-the-art technologies for the benefit of its patients and the healthcare community at large.

