MQM (P)-PPP spat

EDITORIAL: The Sindh High Court ordered to scrap the entire recruitment process initiated last year by the PPP government in more than 140 departments, attached organisations and autonomous bodies of the Sindh government.

The single-judge bench headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput declared PPP’s recruitment drive “null and void” while concluding a lawsuit filed by MQM-P last August against the provincial government’s plan to “fill thousands of vacancies without observing formalities”.

It’s unfortunate that this decision has sparked renewed hostility between MQM (P) and PPP. The former issued statement lambasting the latter and its founder and revered leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, prompting the latter to rebut the allegations, hurl counter allegations and demand the removal of the Sindh governor.

Both these parties are members of the coalition government at the federal level and unless the acrimony generated is immediately attended to and resolved, it carries the portents of destabilising the tenuous coalition arrangement cobbled up to form the federal government. It is therefore necessary that the prime minister intercede in this feud before it spirals out of hand and threatens the arrangement in Islamabad.

