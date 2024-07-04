Standard Chartered: Message from the Finance Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb

I am very pleased to congratulate Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan for its 160th anniversary in Pakistan. Over the decades, Bank has shown outstanding commitment and support for our nation's prosperity. Standard Chartered has always been a catalyst for economic growth, setting high standards in banking and finance that have benefitted businesses and individuals alike across Pakistan.

Standard Chartered has had an invaluable partnership with the Ministry of Finance and has been instrumental in facilitating several vital financing transactions in addition to connecting the Country with Global capital markets. Very recently, Bank’s role as a joint lead manager in capital market issuances, including that of Euro Bonds and International Sukuks, has been of great importance.

Additionally, Standard Chartered has played a pivotal role in supporting the Government's LNG and other energy trade financing requirements which demonstrates their commitment to deliver financing solutions that meet our evolving needs and propel our development agenda forward.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Standard Chartered on behalf of the Ministry of Finance on their 160th Anniversary. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts towards building a prosperous and inclusive future for all.

I have no doubt that the bank will continue to be a major contributor to Pakistan's progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024