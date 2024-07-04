Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Syed Ali Akbar MD & CEO, Pakistan Tobacco Company

Congratulations to SCB Pakistan on celebrating 160 years of excellence!

Over the course of our three-decade long partnership, we have greatly benefitted from their extensive financial services. The bank's proactive customer service and customized support reinforce their commitment to understanding and catering to our needs. We would specifically like to acknowledge their support in minimizing global supply chain disruptions during extremely challenging macroeconomic environment over the last couple of years. We are excited to continue to grow our collaboration with SCB and look forward to many more years of success together.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024