Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi CEO, K-Electric

Over the past many years, we have trusted Standard Chartered’s expertise in arranging various ECA/DFI backed long-term offshore financing solutions. These arrangements have played a pivotal role in enhancing K-Electric’s ability to revamp its generation, transmission, and distribution networks.

The last facility, totaling approximately USD 415 million, stands as one of the largest offshore loans to a private-sector entity in Pakistan. It played an instrumental role in ensuring timely completion of our flagship 900 MW Power Plant This has undoubtedly facilitated us to continue meeting the ever-increasing electricity demand in Karachi, serving over 3.5 million customers. At K-Electric, we deeply value our collaboration with SCB and look forward to many more promising years together.

