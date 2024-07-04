Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Muhammad Ali Tabba CEO, Lucky Cement Limited

Lucky Group congratulates SCB Pakistan on completing 160 years of operations in Pakistan, a remarkable milestone that underscores its unwavering commitment and deep understanding of local dynamics. Our long-standing relationship with SCB Pakistan has been built on mutual trust and confidence, making SCB a reliable financial partner for our diverse range of businesses. SCB has played a crucial role in our growth, providing invaluable support through their global expertise and customized financial solutions. This partnership has significantly enhanced our global trade capabilities, particularly benefiting our Automotive, Mobile, and Chemicals businesses. The integration of SCB’s innovative digital cash management solutions has streamlined our operations, reinforcing our commitment to transparency and accountability. Together, we have reached significant milestones, including expanding our global reach and simplifying complex financial processes. SCB’s dedication has been instrumental in these achievements, and we deeply appreciate their ongoing support. We look forward to many more years of shared success and collaboration with SCB Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024