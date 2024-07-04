Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Mian Mohammad Mansha Chairman, MCB Bank Limited

We offer our heartfelt congratulations to Standard Chartered Bank and Rehan Shaikh on this remarkable achievement of completing 160 years in the region. Within the duration of our three-decade relationship with SCB, the Nishat Group has become the largest conglomerate in the Pakistan. The bank has been our partner in our growth in every sector we have entered - be it textile, cement, retail or the financial sector with unique and innovative financial solutions that have made us a leader across the board with their support. We hope to expand our relationship further as we look beyond the three-decade of partnership and engagement that we have established.

