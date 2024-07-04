Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Syed Baber Ali Founder, Packages Limited

I congratulate Standard Chartered Bank on its 160th anniversary.

Our Group’s relationship with Standard Chartered Bank goes back to 1948, it was then known as Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China. I was the main contact from our Group with Chartered Bank and this relationship grew many folds when I had the opportunity to establish Packages Limited in Lahore in 1956. Chartered Bank was our main banker. We have maintained excellent relationship and today after 68 years, they have remained our important banker. They have given us excellent service throughout this period, and we wish them all success in coming years.

