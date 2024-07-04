AIRLINK 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
DGKC 90.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
GGL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HASCOL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.85%)
HBL 132.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
HUBC 164.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.16%)
PAEL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.11%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
PTC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
SEARL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
SNGP 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.31%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.35%)
UNITY 31.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Paramount, Skydance reach merger deal: reports

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2024 01:53pm
U.S. actor Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in London. Photo: Reuters
U.S. actor Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in London. Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Entertainment giant Paramount Global and movie studio Skydance have reached a merger deal, just a few weeks after breaking off their negotiations, US media reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

Despite calling off talks in June right before a scheduled vote on the merger, the two sides rekindled their discussions, according to The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and CNBC.

The terms of the deal will now be reviewed by a special committee of Paramount board members, which had been tasked with evaluating strategic options for the company, the reports said.

Entertainment industry news outlet Deadline reported that the parties have agreed to a 45-day “go shop” period, during which other Paramount bidders can make offers.

Shares in Paramount – the parent company of CBS, MTV and Nickelodeon – rose 7.93 percent in after-hours trading on news of the deal.

In early April, US media said Paramount and Skydance had entered exclusive talks, after Paramount rejected a $26 billion takeover offer from investment giant Apollo Global Management.

But the negotiations faltered in mid-June when National Amusements, the controlling shareholder in Paramount owned by Shari Redstone, left the table.

According to Deadline, the privately held Skydance Media – led by David Ellison, the son of billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison – has agreed to pay $1.75 billion for National Amusements (NAI).

That would bring NAI under Skydance ahead of a full merger with Paramount.

Other reports indicated the total price could reach $2.2 billion.

Paramount and Skydance co-produced the 2022 Tom Cruise blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which raked in nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Seen as the smallest of the power players in the world of television and streaming, Paramount Global has been courted for months, with Netflix among those expressing interest.

Paramount’s streaming platform, which was launched in March 2021, had 71 million subscribers in late March.

Formerly known as ViacomCBS, Paramount Global’s holdings also include Comedy Central, as well as Paramount’s film and television studios.

Paramount Skydance

Comments

200 characters

Paramount, Skydance reach merger deal: reports

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

FTSE Russell downgrades Pakistan to frontier market from secondary emerging status

Britons start voting in election expected to propel Labour to power

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices slip from multi-month highs on demand concerns

IMF lauds economic decisions, efforts to hike gas prices

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Amendment to SOEs law approved

Read more stories