AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Jul 03, 2024
Markets

Record high closing: KSE-100 index settles at 80,234

BR Web Desk Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 05:11pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with its winning run as the benchmark KSE-100 index settled above the 80,000 level for the first time in history on Wednesday.

Bullish momentum persisted throughout the trading session. At close, the benchmark index settled at 80,233.67 level, an increase of 680.79 points or 0.86%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks including HBL, MCB, NBP, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SHEL, SNGPL, SSGC and PRL traded in the green.

The PSX benchmark index has rallied more than 10% since the budget for FY25 was presented on June 12, led by optimism on getting an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package to bolster the struggling South Asian country’s economy.

In a key development, the government said on Tuesday that after conclusion of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month or next month, a comprehensive reforms agenda would be placed before the nation to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to 14% as well as increase in export and investment rate.

On Tuesday, bullish momentum had also persisted at the PSX driven by optimism over a new IMF deal as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at a new record high of 79,552.89, an increase of 728.55 points or 0.92%.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations that US rate cuts were not far off, while the yen remained pinned near levels last seen in 1986, keeping traders wary of Japanese intervention.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.26% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.49%, stalking the record high touched in March.

The US is back on a “disinflationary path”, Powell said on Tuesday, although he cautioned that policymakers need more data before they can consider cutting interest rates.

Powell’s comments sent U.S Treasury yields 4.3 basis points lower overnight, with the yield on the 10-year note steady at 4.433% in Asian hours on Wednesday, keeping the dollar subdued.

Investors were also weighing data showing a tight US labour market.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 536.58 million from 413.15 million in the previous session.

The value of shares rose to Rs22.7 billion from Rs16.6 billion in the last session.

Pak Elektron was the volume leader with 34.6 million shares, followed by B.O.Punjab with 31.5 million shares, and National BankXD with 21.2 million shares.

Shares of 447 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 256 registered an increase, 135 recorded a fall, while 56 remained unchanged.

