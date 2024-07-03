Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Afghan interim government have made latest contact and agreed to continue high-level contacts for addressing issues between the two neighbourly countries.

A delegation of the Afghan interim government which participated in the two-day third Doha Conference, held a meeting with the Pakistani delegation led by special representative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani.

Diplomatic sources said that the two sides discussed bilateral ties, security concerns of Pakistan posed by terrorist elements based in Afghanistan.

“We had a very good meeting with the special representative of Pakistan, Asif Durrani, and the ambassador and Pakistan’s ambassador to Qatar. I am grateful for their hospitality and hope for good and positive relations for both countries,” the Taliban’s interim government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on the social media platform, X.

The meeting was held at the residence of Pakistan Ambassador to Qatar Muhammad Ejaz in Doha who also hosted a dinner for the delegation.

Pakistani Deputy Head of Mission in Kabul, Obaidur Rehman Nizamani was present in the meeting. Diplomatic sources said that the Afghan interim government delegation has also met the Indian delegation in Doha.

