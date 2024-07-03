AIRLINK 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.53%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 90.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
HBL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
HUBC 164.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIBTL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 124.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.63%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
SNGP 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
UNITY 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,473 Increased By 44.9 (0.53%)
BR30 27,132 Increased By 168.2 (0.62%)
KSE100 79,890 Increased By 337.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 25,688 Increased By 104 (0.41%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

Pakistan congratulates US on Independence Day

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan congratulated the people and government of the United States of America on the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America.

While addressing the ceremony in the US Embassy as chief guest on the Celebration of 248 years of US Independence Day, the minister said that the basis of human equality is fundamental in all religions, Quranic commands and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that neither fundamental human rights abrogate nor compromise.

He said that Pakistan and America have deep and historical relations. He said that diplomatic relations between the two countries are as old as Pakistan itself.

He said that recently, the American public has seen a keen interest in the game of cricket. He said that the love of the people of both countries for cricket provides new opportunities for closeness between them. He said that the recent T-20 World Cup was enjoyed by millions of people in both countries.

Iqbal said that Pakistan is geographically the most important country in the region. He said that Pakistan is a rich country in natural, human resources and capabilities. He said that 60 percent of Pakistanis are under 30 years of age. He said that talented youth are the most important asset of our population. He said that a large youth population offers Pakistan vast opportunities for innovation, industrialisation, and economic growth.

“Quaid-i-Azam had said that America is a great and powerful country. We have a lot to learn from this country and we need its friendship in various fields,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan US Ahsan iqbal Minister Planning US Independence Day

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan congratulates US on Independence Day

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories