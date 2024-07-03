Pakistan congratulates US on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan congratulated the people and government of the United States of America on the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America.

While addressing the ceremony in the US Embassy as chief guest on the Celebration of 248 years of US Independence Day, the minister said that the basis of human equality is fundamental in all religions, Quranic commands and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that neither fundamental human rights abrogate nor compromise.

He said that Pakistan and America have deep and historical relations. He said that diplomatic relations between the two countries are as old as Pakistan itself.

He said that recently, the American public has seen a keen interest in the game of cricket. He said that the love of the people of both countries for cricket provides new opportunities for closeness between them. He said that the recent T-20 World Cup was enjoyed by millions of people in both countries.

Iqbal said that Pakistan is geographically the most important country in the region. He said that Pakistan is a rich country in natural, human resources and capabilities. He said that 60 percent of Pakistanis are under 30 years of age. He said that talented youth are the most important asset of our population. He said that a large youth population offers Pakistan vast opportunities for innovation, industrialisation, and economic growth.

“Quaid-i-Azam had said that America is a great and powerful country. We have a lot to learn from this country and we need its friendship in various fields,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024