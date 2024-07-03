AIRLINK 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
Maryam, Aleem Khan: ET seek polling record of constituencies till 25th

LAHORE: An election tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday allowed time to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit polling record of the constituencies of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan till July 25.

Earlier, a counsel for the ECP sought time to produce the complete records of the constituencies including certified copies of Forms 45, 46 and 47.

The counsel on behalf of the Chief Minister asked the tribunal to dismiss the petition. The tribunal, however, asked the counsel to come up with more arguments at the next hearing.

PTI-backed independent candidate Mehar Sharafat Ali filed the election petition against the victory of CM Maryam Nawaz from PP-159. Ali Ijaz of the PTI challenged the victory of Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan from NA-117.

