AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,553 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,584 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

Punjab govt forms body to combat illegal mining

Safdar Rasheed Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

LAHORE: To combat illegal placer gold mining from River Indus in District Attock, the Punjab government has constituted an eight-member committee led by its Convener Minister for Mines and Minerals, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani. The committee will enhance coordination between the administrative departments and the law enforcement agencies.

The committee held its inaugural meeting with Provincial Minister for Law and Communications Sohaib Ahmed Bhart through a video link.

Secretary Mines and Minerals Babar Aman Babar, DG Mines, Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO Rawalpindi, DPO Attock, and DC Attock participated via video link. The committee expressed deep concerns over the illegal transportation of placer gold from the Indus River in Attock, discussing the sensitivity and importance of the issue in detail.

Various measures to prevent unauthorized placer gold mining were deliberated. The committee decided to prepare a mechanism to prevent the illegal mining of placer gold in areas restricted by the Ministry of Defence. Gorchani emphasized the need for a permanent police checkpoint to prevent criminal activities and unauthorized mining in the River.

He said that multiple instances of unauthorized mining have been observed, even in restricted areas. The committee imposed Section 144 to halt all mining activities within District Attock along the River Indus.

A mechanism will be established to identify and recover stolen placer gold from the past. The action committee will soon visit the placer gold site in Attock and take comprehensive measures to safeguard valuable minerals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab govt illegal mining

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt forms body to combat illegal mining

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories