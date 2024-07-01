Japanese rubber futures extend declines on weaker Thai prices

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell for a second session on Monday, tracking weaker physical prices in top producer Thailand, although higher oil prices and a weak yen limited losses.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery was down 1.5 yen, or 0.46%, at 327 yen ($2.03) per kg as of 0145 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery was down 140 yuan, or 0.94%, at 14,805 yuan ($2,037.15) per metric ton.

The price of Thailand’s benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) fell 1.11 Thai baht, or 1.38%, to 79.22 baht ($2.16) per kg, according to LSEG data.

Oil prices edged up in early trade on Monday, supported by forecasts of a supply deficit stemming from peak summer fuel consumption and OPEC+ cuts in the third quarter, although global economic headwinds and rising non-OPEC+ output capped gains.

Japanese rubber futures drop on subdued demand, supply recovery

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

The yen struggled to gain ground against a broadly weaker dollar, and was last 0.05% lower at 160.93 per dollar.

A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

Top rubber consumer China’s manufacturing activity fell for a second month in June, an official survey showed on Sunday, keeping alive calls for further stimulus as the economy struggles to get back on its feet.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 165.9 U.S. cents per kg, down 1.4%.