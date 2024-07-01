Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Indian shares muted at the open; June auto sales in focus

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2024 09:47am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened largely flat on Monday, with the focus on auto companies’ sales data for June.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.1% higher at 24,030.9 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.04% to 79,044.2 points, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

Indian shares off record highs but post best month in 2024

Investor focus will be on automobile companies’ monthly sales data for June, due later in the day.

Auto stocks added 0.5% in early trade. Bajaj Auto, the first automaker to report its sales data, was up about 1%.

