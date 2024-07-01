FY 2023-24: SRB surpasses collection target

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has surpassed its revenue collection target for the fiscal year 2023-24, with a record-breaking monthly revenue collection of Rs 28 billion in June 2024.

According to the SRB, this milestone marked the highest-ever revenue collection in any month since SRB began revenue collection 14 years ago.

During the fiscal year 2023-24, the SRB collected a Rs 237 billion revenue, exceeding its assigned target of Rs 235 billion and representing a significant 28% growth compared to the previous year’s collection of Rs 185 billion.

This impressive performance comes despite challenging economic conditions, including a continuing economic slowdown, low GDP growth of 1.21%, and tax-free budgets for the past few years.

The SRB team extends its gratitude to taxpayers for their trust, confidence, and cooperation, as well as to the Sindh government for its unwavering support.

