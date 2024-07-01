KE CLD officials assure minister: Reduction in load-shedding in a few days

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah suddenly reached the Central Load Dispatch Centre (CLD) of K-Electric to give relief to the people and review the load-shedding.

He made a detailed visit to the center and ascertained the details from the concerned officers gave a detailed briefing to the minister regards Central Load Dispatch Centre and assured that there will be a reduction in load-shedding for the citizens of Karachi.

After the Energy minister’s directive, there has been improvement in some areas, but there will be further decline in three to four days. Minister Nasir Shah said that the purpose of visit was to review the arrangements of the utility regarding the city’s electricity demand.

He added that due to load-shedding, people are suffering from severe and extreme heat. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed that maximum relief should be given to the people regards water and electricity, the problems of the people should be resolved in this regard, and all possible steps should be taken to alleviate their sufferings.

He added that visit to the KE office is also a part of the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the Sindh government to provide relief to the people, so we are trying our best to provide maximum relief to our people. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and chief minister Sindh have a full understanding of the sufferings and difficulties of the people.

Nasir Shah said that K-Electric is also facing several challenges. Sindh government will give full cooperation and all possible assistance to K-Electric to provide relief to the people.

