HWA imparts training to 500 female farmers of three Sindh districts

HYDERABAD: Hari Welfare Association provided skills and enterprises development training to the 500 peasants women of three districts including Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari and Sanghar. The press statement said that HWA has trained 200 rural women in the Matiari district on how to start their small businesses and connected them with major markets in the city.

During the conclusion of the training program, Akram Khaskheli emphasized that women in rural Sindh possess many skills and there is too much potential, including embroidery, quilt making, cap making, and basket weaving. However, to date, no government measures have been taken to turn these skills into businesses. The statement also said that through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the government is making rural women beggars and dependents instead.

Khaskheli stated that HWA is providing this training with the cooperation of the Norwegian Embassy in Islamabad to economically empower these rural women laborers. We have trained 600 women in three districts of Sindh on skill development, starting businesses, and marketing their products.

Khaskheli urged the government to provide skill training to women and initiate small business projects instead of making them dependent on the income support program so that women can progress economically. On this occasion, the leader of the Hari Trade Union said that women possess valuable handcraft skills. If given training and opportunities regarding their businesses, the women of Sindh can achieve economic stability.

