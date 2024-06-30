AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Annual budgets of Aitchison College, Sadiq Public School approved

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Saturday that promotion of education is key to ensure the country's bright future.

While presiding over separate meetings of the Board of Governors of Aitchison College Lahore and Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur at Governor House Lahore, he said both the institutions are the assets of the country and all possible steps would be taken to bring further improvement there. The Board of Governors unanimously approved the annual budget 2024-25 of both the institutions.

In the meeting of the Board of Governors of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur, a committee was also formed to formulate rules for electing the Old Boys Association.

The governor said that bringing improvement in education is key to the bright future of country and there will be no compromise on the good governance in educational institutions.

Secretary Aitchison College Khalid Muhammad Noon, Principal Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur, David Dowdle, Syed Babar Ali, Arif Saeed, Azmat Ali Ranjha, Mustafa Ramday, Sardar Muhammad Ali Ayaz Sadiq, Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, Captain (retd) Fazeel Asghar, Nosheen Hanif and Zaka Ashraf and other members of the Board of Governors attended the meeting.

