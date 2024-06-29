AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Sports Print 2024-06-29

World Cup T20 2024: Lack of coordination, team spirit led to debacle of team

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

LAHORE: Lack of coordination and team spirit among the players during the mega event of World Cup T20 2024 led to debacle of Team Pakistan.

This was revealed by Pakistan Cricket Team Senior Manager Wahab Riaz in report submitted to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it has been learnt.

Sources claimed that Wahab in his report narrated the reasons behind the team's lackluster performance leading to early exit from the mega event. The report, addressed to Director Usman Wahla also contained inputs from team manager Mansoor Rana.

In the report, it was pointed out that there were critical shortcomings in strategy and execution on the field. "Team Pakistan did not demonstrate the required level of skilful cricket that is expected at mega event," Wahab Riaz said in his analysis, the sources said, adding: "There was a noticeable lack of coordination among the players, resulting in a failure to implement our game plans effectively."

In the report, Wahab also gave suggestions including extensive training camps for players, increased participation in domestic cricket events, fitness and organizing more foreign tours to acclimatize players to varying conditions so as to enhancing Pakistan's cricketing prospects on the international level.

The PCB has received the report and analysing it, the sources said.

It may be added that Pakistan captain Babar Azam already said that team’s batting let them down at the Twenty20 World Cup. He also apologised to fans for failing to reach the Super Eight stage.

PCB Pakistan cricket team T20 World Cup Wahab Riaz ICC T20 World Cup 2024

