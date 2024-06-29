Justice Ali Baqar overrules office objection

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday overruled an office objection on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi against the inclusion of his name in the passport control list (PCL).

He directed the office to place the petition for hearing before the court of Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, who already seized similar matters.

Pervez Elahi, pleaded in the petition that he along with his other family members intended to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The petitioner said he recently found out that his name had been placed in the PCL without any lawful justification.

He, therefore, asked the court to order removal of his name from the PCL and allow him to travel abroad.

