KP cabinet approves formation of commission to probe May 9 incidents

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has approved the establishment of a Judicial Commission to probe into the 9th May incidents.

The decision was taken in the 9th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet held in the Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

The meeting was presided by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur and was attended by cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home and relevant Administrative Secretaries.

The cabinet also approved the formal conveying of the Provincial Assembly 11th resolution to the Federal Government regarding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and all political prisoners.

The cabinet also approved formally conveying the 15th resolution to the Federal Government to express solidarity with the Iranian people following the tragic helicopter incident resulting in the demise of the Iranian President and other dignitaries.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for the creation of 565 posts for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in southern districts. This decision is in line with the policy to strengthen the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and improve law and order in the province.

To ensure prompt facilitation for employment of 213 wards of Shuhada in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the cabinet approved the necessary amendments in the Section 32 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2017 thereby increasing their previous quota.

The cabinet approved necessary amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Act 2011 to establish the Philanthropic Contribution Fund. As first donations, the Provincial Cabinet members will contribute one month’s salary. Similarly, necessary amendments will also be carried out to revamp the Zakat and Usher Council, District Zakat Committees, Local Zakat Committees and formation of Scrutiny Committee at Provincial and District level. Through the amendments the department will be able to establish Zakat Management Information System in order to ensure effective management of Zakat and Usher distribution.

To redress the financial needs of Cadet College Razmak North Waziristan, Cadet College Spinkai and Cadet College Wana South Waziristan, the provincial cabinet approved provision of additional funds amounting to Rs319.627 million. Considering the successful transition from the old traffic system to the enhanced traffic warden system in Peshawar, Swat, and Abbottabad, the provincial cabinet approved its extension to districts of D.I. Khan, Bannu, Kohat, and Mardan.

The government also approved the “Cloud First Policy” under which cloud computing will be introduced in the province. Under this policy, cloud computing will be integrated across government departments, facilitating centralized data management and ensuring secure archival practices. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency, reduce duplications, data accessibility, and overall governance effectiveness.

The provincial cabinet also approved the constitution of a cabinet committee to ensure effective utilization and disposal of spare government land in District Mardan which were previously purchased for various government schemes but could not be utilized effectively. The committee will submit its recommendations within 15 days.

The provincial cabinet has approved a 100% increase in room rents to balance the expenditure and income of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Houses in Islamabad and Abbottabad, as well as the Shahi Mehman Khana in Peshawar.

Approval was also given for outsourcing the collection of tobacco cess which will ensure increased revenue. The cabinet also approved conducting of MDCAT 2024 by Khyber Medical University. Furthermore, the cabinet approved withdrawal of agreement with the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) which was previously signed for revamping of DHQ Hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to poor progress.

The Cabinet also approved the reconstitution of the Cabinet Supervisory Committee, previously formed by the caretaker government, with the purpose to look into the affairs of the outsourced hospitals in Merged Districts. This is aimed at speedy functionalization of the hospitals in MDs.

The provincial cabinet also approved the provincialization of ‘Board Yakhtangi- Puran-Martung 53 km road and Kalam-Utror Gabral 18 km road. Similarly, to streamline the service matters of the Initial Forensic Laboratory (IFL) the cabinet approved amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department (Research and Analysis Wing) Service Rules, 2014 lastly amended in 2022 to re-designate the posts of IFL.

The provincial cabinet has approved extension of the service tenure of Mian Nasrem Javed as Provincial Director at the Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions for another term of two years.

The cabinet approved the names of the members of the board of Directors of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad. Furthermore, approval was accorded for amendment in the Provincial Administered Tribal Areas (Provincial) Levies Force Rules 2015 for the insertion of post of Superintendent BPS-17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024