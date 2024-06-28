Railways Police return bag with Rs0.8m to owner

LAHORE: The Railways Police, Lahore Division, in an exceptional demonstration of honesty and commitment towards passengers, returned a lost valuable bag with Rs 8 lac and new clothes in it to the real owner.

ASI Maqsood Ahmed and other officials found an abandoned bag of the passenger, Muhammad Shakir, in the passenger's waiting room area of Faisalabad Railway Station.

When the bag was opened, it contained 8 lac rupees along with other valuables. In a haste, passenger Mohammad Shakir had forgotten his bag in the waiting area of station. Railways Police official traced the owner with the help of identity card found from the bag. The passenger thanked the railways police for their integrity and professionalism while receiving the bag and amount.

