AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
DGKC 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 124.97 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.35%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
PPL 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.43 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.36%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.69%)
UNITY 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 56.6 (0.68%)
BR30 26,694 Increased By 150.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,734 Increased By 458.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,545 Increased By 163.6 (0.64%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-27

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Mushtaq Ghumman Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to issue new notification of pensions of retired government employees to be effective from July 1, 2024, according to which changes have been made in the pensions in future.

According to the draft notification, calculation of pensions will be made as per follows : (i) Calculation of Gross Pension: federal government employees shall be entitled to a gross pension based on 70% of average pensionable emoluments drawn during the last 24 months of service prior to retirement; (ii) Voluntary retirement penalties: A Federal Government employee may opt for retirement after putting in 25 years of service, however, the employee shall be liable to a flat reduction rate of 3% per year in gross pension based on the number of completed months from the date of retirement to the date of superannuation. Such flat reduction in gross pension shall be capped at 20%. Provided that in cases of Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces voluntary retirement penalties will apply only if retirement is sought/granted prior to the prescribed Rank Service.

Key highlights of Budget 2024-25

Future increase methodology in pension: (a) the net pension calculated at the time of retirement will be termed as baseline pension; (b) any increase in pension shall be granted on baseline pension,(c) each increase shall be maintained as a separate amount until the time the Federal Government decides to review and authorize any additional pensionary benefits;(d)baseline pension will be reviewed by Pay and Pension Committee after every 3 years provided that the current pension of existing pensioners on the date of issuance of these amendments shall be considered as baseline pension.

And provided further that baseline pension is deemed to include restored commuted portion of pension as and when restored.

Ordinary Family Pension, after the death or ineligibility of the spouse, shall be admissible to remaining entitled family members for a maximum period of 10 years, provided that (i) in case of disabled/Special Children of a pensioner, the Ordinary Family Pension shall remain admissible for life of such children; (ii) in case of the entitled children, Ordinary Family pension shall remain admissible for 10 years or till the age of 21 years whichever is later.

Special Family Pension: (i) Special Family Pension, after the death or ineligibility of the spouse/first recipient, shall be admissible to remaining entitled family members for 25 years after the death or ineligibility of spouse/first recipient; (ii) ln case of disabled/Special Children of a pensioner, the Special Family Pension shall remain admissible for life of such children ; and (iii) rate of such pension for eligible recipients is enhanced to 50% of last drawn pension admissible to the first recipient for all ranks of Armed Forces/Civil Armed Forces without min/max limits and transferable to all eligible heirs as per order prescribed in Rule 12 of Pension Regulations Vol-l (Armed Forces), 2010.

Pension in case of reemployment appointment after retirement: In an event where a pensioner of the Federal Government after the age of 60 years is re-employed/appointed in public service after retirement whether on regular/contact basis or whatsoever mode of employment, the pensioner shall have the option to retain either his/her pension or to draw the salary of said employment during the currency of that employment.

Multiple pensions: In an event where a person becomes entitled to more than one pension, such person shall only be authorized to opt to draw one of the pensions, provided that: (i) where an in-service Federal Government employee becomes entitled to a pension, such Federal Government employee shall not be eligible to receive such pension; and (ii) the in-service/pensioner spouse shall be eligible for pension of his/her spouse in addition to his/her own pay/pension.

Annual increase in Pension: annual increase in pension shall be granted at 80% of average inflation rate for the last two years. For this purpose, the Year-on-Year Consumer Price Index (CPI) as announced by State Bank of Pakistan shall be used as reference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation SBP Federal Government Pensions government employees retired employees Budget 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories