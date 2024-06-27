18 Khidmat Centers: Police providing 14 digital services to citizens

LAHORE: The Lahore Police is providing 14 digital services to citizens through 18 Khidmat Centers. According to data available with Business Recorder these centers offer various services under one roof including Police Character Certificate, General Police Verification, Vehicle Verification, Lost Report, Copy of FIR, Tenants Registration, Crime Report, Women Violence, Employee Registration, Learner Driving License, New Regular Driving License, Renewal Driving License Renewal, Duplicate Driving License and International Driving License.

Over 432,000 citizens have utilized policing services at these Khidmat Centers this year. Over 49,000 citizens have obtained police character certificates, while more than 87,000 have availed police verification services.

Additionally, 305 crime reports have been filed; over 7,000 citizens have reported lost documents and more than 6,000 have obtained copies of FIRs.

During this period, 120,000 learner’s licenses were issued, over 102,000 driving licenses were granted and more than 46,000 licenses were renewed.

Over 1,700 duplicate licenses were issued and more than 7,000 international driving licenses were provided. Additionally, over 1,000 citizens registered their tenancies and 172 citizens completed vehicle verifications at the Khidmat Centers.

CCPO Bilal Sadique told that the Khidmat Centers are continuously engaged in providing digital services to the citizens, ensuring modern services alongside crime control. He emphasized that these centers are also proving to be helpful in legal matters for citizens.

