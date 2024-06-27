Court adjourns IK, wife’s bail pleas till July 16

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s bail pleas in six cases and his wife’s bail application in one case till July 16.

District and Sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka while hearing the bail plea of Khan in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, issued a show-cause notice to Adiala jail superintendent for non-compliance of court order regarding marking attendance of Khan via video link.

Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, counsel for Khan, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the judge said that he had issued an order to Adiala jail authorities to make arrangements for marking attendance of Khan through a video link.

To this, Chaudhry told the court that they did not comply with their notice. Let the reply of the show-cause notice be received then the decision would be made for further course of action, he said, adding that the court has to decide Khan and his wife’s appeals against the trial court verdict in Nikkah case till July 8; therefore, the court will hear bail pleas in this case after July 8.

The court adjourned the hearing of Khan’s bail plea in six cases and his wife’s in one case till July 16.

