KP working on 49 agri sector uplift projects: CM

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the provincial government is working on 49 different projects aimed at developing agriculture sector on fast track and sustainable basis.

He was talking to the Regional Director of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Rehana Raza, who called on him in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Besides, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, other higher officials of Planning and Development department were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said apart from this, Rs4.00 billion have been allocated in the new fiscal budget for providing soft loans to the people working in this sector, he said and added that work is also in progress on other important projects including CRBC, Gomal Zam Dam and Tank Zam Dam projects, which on completion would provide all time solution to the issues of food security in the province.

Similarly, he said that a number of suitable sites have been identified for the construction of check dams, thereby preserving the natural water resources as well as providing employment opportunities to the people.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to immediately complete the baseline survey regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project and completion of all the arrangements including deployment of necessary staff to initiate physical work on the project without any delay.

