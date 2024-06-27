UAF holds walk to mark ‘Olympics Day’

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad observed Olympics Day. The event was arranged by the Directorate of Sports in collaboration with Interloop.

In this regards, a walk was taken out from Main Gate to Admin Block.

UAF Vice Chancellor DrIqrar Ahmad Khan led the walk and said there was a need to promote sports activities for a healthy society. He said the university was making all-out efforts to flourish the sports culture. He added “with the passage of time, the sports activities are facing a declining trend that must be curtailed by promoting the activities.”

Dean Sciences DrIjaz Ahmad Bhatti said that sportsmen were ambassadors of peace and they played a pivotal role in giving a message of peace and bringing nations closer.

Chairperson Sports Board Dr Bushra Sadia said the university was making all out efforts to flourish the sports culture.

Director Sports Dr Haroon Zaman said the Olympic Day was celebrated across the world. In it, the campus community is marking the day with enthusiasm and is engaged to make the celebration of Olympics and promote sports activities.

