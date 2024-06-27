AIRLINK 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Cleaning of rivers, canals across Punjab ordered

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the cleaning of rivers and canals across the province and called submission of daily reports in this regard.

The CM also asked for preparing an evacuation plan in case of emergency. She said humans as well as animals should be removed (from the flood belt) in time.

The CM visited the head office of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) where she was given a briefing regarding flood risk and measures in this regard. “Early flood warning system is in use all over the world, why it is not implemented in Pakistan,” she said.

In case of rain, the CM directed immediate drainage of water in every city. There should be timely and authentic transmission of flood information while removal of encroachments and obstructions from rivers and streams need to be ensured, she said.

Moreover, the CM visited Walton Road up-gradation project to assess the issues faced by the local people. During her visit, the CM inspected the progress of the ADA Nala Walton Road remodelling and up gradation Project, focusing on the construction of drains, roads, and the traffic situation at Defense Junction.

The CM directed to speed up construction work and opening of traffic on Walton road by September. She also directed to complete the ADA Nala Walton Road remodelling and up gradation Project by October. She said the people must be facilitated and there would be no compromise on quality of work.

