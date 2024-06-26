AIRLINK 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.66%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.12%)
DGKC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.5%)
HUBC 168.47 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.9%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.99%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
OGDC 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.28%)
PAEL 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.5%)
SNGP 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.45%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
TPLP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TRG 63.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.18%)
UNITY 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,323 Increased By 77.4 (0.94%)
BR30 26,663 Increased By 248.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 78,498 Increased By 557.5 (0.72%)
KSE30 25,380 Increased By 193.1 (0.77%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement: Stronger together

BR Research Published June 26, 2024 Updated June 26, 2024 07:38am

Expectedly, the Budget 2024-25 raised more indirect taxes, of which raising FED on cement is only one of the many measures that have been approved. This set off cement prices across markets, particularly those located in the north. Between the weeks of Jun 13, 2024 and Jun 20, 2024, the average price went up by Rs9 per bag. But cement players have been smart—in anticipation of the FED increase, and in consonance with their costs, cement prices have been raised slowly and persistently for weeks. Illustratively, between the weeks of May 09, 2024 till the last recorded week (Jun 20th), cement prices have surged by Rs65 per bag. But before that, prices had dropped. In fact, the maximum price that the industry reached was Rs1244 in the week of Dec 07, 2023, more than 6 months ago. Between then and now, the net increase in price is Rs29 per bag—which may not be a huge difference in terms of construction.

For instance, in building a 5 Marla home, an average of 600-610 cement bags are used. By that measure, between the two peaks, the total price of cement incurred would have changed by roughly Rs 15,000. In certain markets, such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala, it is significantly more—trailing between 33,000 to 50,000. Mind you, this is the price differential in the weeks when cement prices hit their peaks thus far. By accurately estimating usage, and accounting for storage costs, builders and constructors could minimize their construction expense, as far as cement is concerned.

From the producers’ perspective, it seems they have made peace with the existing demand that has remained stagnant for much of the year, not growing much from last year which experienced lower volumes itself compared to FY22. In 11MFY24, domestic offtake is down 4 percent while average domestic offtake is the lowest in 6 years. Reduced demand in the local markets has been compensated somewhat with growing exports, but only slightly. Compared to 11MFY23, total offtake is up only 3 percent this year, and down 12 percent compared to 11MFY22. Prices have formed a steady, yet unlikely resistance against a demand that has been dwindling.

However strong prices have managed to keep revenues floating up, evidenced by the continued profitability of cement companies. In 9MFY24, industry revenues are up 11 percent while earnings post-tax are up 12 percent, despite higher overheads, financial costs, and tax incidence. Demand suppressors have been up and running, and though companies have not seen improved growth, they have seen improved profitability against all the odds stacked against them. A tacit understanding of prices and a strong knowledge of market dynamics have always worked, and it is still working.

Cement Fed cement industry Cement sector cement sales cement prices

Comments

200 characters

Cement: Stronger together

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Honoraria for NA, Senate staff but no change in tax rates for salaried group as Aurangzeb wraps up budget discussion

Read more stories