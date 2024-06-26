Comprehensive plan finalised for Muharram

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has chalked out a comprehensive plan for the upcoming events relating to Muharram-ul-Haram.

In this connection, District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider chaired a review meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the security plan and arrangements for the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram. The Additional Deputy Commissioners, the Assistant Commissioners, the SP Security, officials from Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), WASA, LWMC, Police, Rescue 1122 and LESCO, and procession organizers were present in the meeting.

As per the details shared by the administration, during the meeting, the security plan for the Muharram processions and gatherings was reviewed. The procession organizers highlighted the needs, including lighting, encroachments and patchwork while the Assistant Commissioners provided updates on the arrangements for the processions in Model Town, Shalimar, City, Raiwind and Cantonment.

On this occasion, the DC assigned tasks to the relevant institutions for the various events, including the processions; the MCL was given the task of providing lighting and carrying out the patchwork on the route of the processions while the health department was asked to set up a temporary hospital to deal with an emergency. Moreover, WASA would provide dewatering machinery and set up camps on the route of the processions, and it would also clear stagnant water in low-lying areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024