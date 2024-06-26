AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Comprehensive plan finalised for Muharram

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has chalked out a comprehensive plan for the upcoming events relating to Muharram-ul-Haram.

In this connection, District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider chaired a review meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the security plan and arrangements for the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram. The Additional Deputy Commissioners, the Assistant Commissioners, the SP Security, officials from Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), WASA, LWMC, Police, Rescue 1122 and LESCO, and procession organizers were present in the meeting.

As per the details shared by the administration, during the meeting, the security plan for the Muharram processions and gatherings was reviewed. The procession organizers highlighted the needs, including lighting, encroachments and patchwork while the Assistant Commissioners provided updates on the arrangements for the processions in Model Town, Shalimar, City, Raiwind and Cantonment.

On this occasion, the DC assigned tasks to the relevant institutions for the various events, including the processions; the MCL was given the task of providing lighting and carrying out the patchwork on the route of the processions while the health department was asked to set up a temporary hospital to deal with an emergency. Moreover, WASA would provide dewatering machinery and set up camps on the route of the processions, and it would also clear stagnant water in low-lying areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

