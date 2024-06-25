AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin says ‘preparing’ for India’s Modi to visit Russia

AFP Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 06:39pm
File Photo
File Photo

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was “preparing” for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia in the near future, but declined to give a specific date.

The trip would be Modi’s first to Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine more than two years ago, a conflict that has tested relations between Moscow and New Delhi.

“We are preparing for the visit. We will inform you in a timely manner,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about earlier reports in Indian and Russian media that Modi was planning to visit Moscow in early July.

Russia, India closer to joint military equipment production

Putin sees India and Modi as a potential diplomatic and economic ally, but Russia’s offensive on Ukraine has complicated ties.

In a September 2022 meeting between Putin and Modi at a regional summit in Uzbekistan, the Russian president told Modi he understood he had “concerns” about the conflict and that Modi wanted it to end “as soon as possible.”

Earlier this year, India said it was pushing Russia to release some of its citizens who had signed up for “support jobs” with the Russian army, following reports some were stranded in Russian border towns and had been forced to fight in Ukraine.

It urged Indians to “stay away from this conflict”.

But New Delhi has also not been a staunch backer of Kyiv, notably declining to sign a joint communique at a peace summit in Switzerland earlier this month that called for Ukraine’s territorial integrity to be respected in any peace agreement.

India has also become a major buyer of Russian oil, providing a much needed export market for Russia after it was cut off from traditional markets in the West.

Recently re-elected for a historic third term, Modi last visited Russia in September 2019 for a India-Russia annual summit in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Russia

Comments

200 characters

Kremlin says ‘preparing’ for India’s Modi to visit Russia

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

PIA bidding process to take place in first week of August

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to energise IBOs without population displacement: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 loses another 292 points on profit-taking

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Sri Lanka likely to sign bilateral debt agreements on Wednesday, foreign minister says

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free’, has left UK

Read more stories