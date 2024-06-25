AIRLINK 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 127.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.78%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.03%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
SEARL 58.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
SNGP 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 26,519 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 78,167 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 25,281 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.09%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 10:58am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the local unit was hovering at 278.42, a gain of Re0.20 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 278.62 after a fall of Re0.11.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Globally, the US dollar edged a touch higher in the broader market.

The dollar was last 0.04% higher at 159.64 yen, just a whisker away from the 160 level that prompted a 9.79 trillion yen ($61.33 billion) currency intervention from Tokyo in late April and early May.

In the broader market, the dollar was on the front foot ahead of Friday’s release of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. Sterling edged 0.01% lower to $1.2683, while the Australian dollar fell 0.02% to $0.6655.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar steadied at 105.49.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as investors were cautious ahead of US consumer price data even as expected summer demand increases supported the market.

Brent futures for August settlement rose 5 cents to $86.06 a barrel at 0440 GMT after gaining 0.9% in trading on Monday.

US crude futures for August delivery was up 6 cents to $81.69 a barrel after climbing 1.1% previously. Both benchmarks rose about 3% last week, marking two straight weeks of gains.

Gasoline demand is rising and oil and fuel stockpiles have declined as the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, enters the peak summer consumption period.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free,’ has left UK

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Read more stories