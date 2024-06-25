AIRLINK 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.8%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 129.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.01%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
SNGP 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
TRG 63.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,278 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,520 Decreased By -93.9 (-0.35%)
KSE100 78,151 Decreased By -81 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,275 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.11%)
Oil prices steady as inflation worries limit summer demand optimism

Published 25 Jun, 2024

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as investors were cautious ahead of US consumer price data even as expected summer demand increases supported the market.

Brent futures for August settlement rose 5 cents to $86.06 a barrel at 0440 GMT after gaining 0.9% in trading on Monday.

US crude futures for August delivery was up 6 cents to $81.69 a barrel after climbing 1.1% previously. Both benchmarks rose about 3% last week, marking two straight weeks of gains.

Gasoline demand is rising and oil and fuel stockpiles have declined as the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, enters the peak summer consumption period.

US crude oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 3 million barrels in the week to June 21, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Gasoline stocks were also expected to have declined, while distillate inventories likely rose last week.

“The surge in oil prices was triggered by an optimistic demand outlook and reduced US inventories. With the Northern Hemisphere entering a hot summer and the upcoming hurricane season, demand is expected to continue increasing in the coming months,” said independent market analyst Tina Teng.

Oil prices higher

Still, investors are cautious about further oil price increases on concerns that relatively higher interest rates will limit growth in fuel consumption by curtailing the economy.

With the US Federal Reserve still focused on limiting inflation, the release of the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred measure of price gains, on Friday will give more direction on rates. Delays to an interest rate cut would keep the cost of borrowing higher for longer.

“The PCE data from the US is a focus this week as it will provide clues about the Fed’s rate decision,” added Teng. Oil was also supported by continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure that could cut crude and fuel supply.

Most recently, on June 21, Ukrainian drones hit four refineries, including the Ilsky refinery, one of the main fuel producers in southern Russia.

The European Union adopted a package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine that will see 27 vessels, including ones run by Russian state-owned shipping firm Sovcomflot, added to its list of sanctioned entities.

“Adding to this, the market remains on edge ahead of elections in Iran later this week. A more hard-line president could result in more direct confrontations with the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia,” said ANZ Research analysts in a note.

