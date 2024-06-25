AIRLINK 89.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

Khawar Maneka attack case: Pre-arrest bail plea of PTI lawyer rejected

Fazal Sher Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer in a terrorism case registered against him regarding the attack on Khawar Maneka.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, dismissed the bail plea of a PTI lawyer, Fathullah Burki, and approved bail applications of another PTI lawyer in Khawar Maneka attack case.

The petitioner’s counsel, Riasat Hussain Azad, Sardar Masroof, and others appeared in court.

The accused, including Usman Riaz Gul, and others also attended the hearing.

PTI lawyers, Usman Riaz Gul, Fathullah Burki, and Zahid Bashir Dar had filed a petition seeking bail.

Mirza Asim Baig, Ansar Mehmood Kayani, and Saeed Khan Saduzai are among the accused in the case.

Ramna police station registered the first information report (FIR) on May 29 against PTI’s lawyer for allegedly assaulting Khawar Maneka.

Police registered the case on the complaint of district court’s security In-charge under Section 7ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (attempt to commit Qatl-i-Amd), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 384 (theft after preparation made for causing death).

The FIR says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjuta, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Zahid Bashir Dar, Usman Gull, and Ansar Kayani, besides 20 to 25 unidentified individuals allegedly attacked Maneka in the district courts premises.

It says Advocate Burki led the mob as he incited it through provocative statements, hurled death threats and kicked Khawar Maneka.

