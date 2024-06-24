US stocks flat ahead of inflation data, presidential debate

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Monday at the start of a week that includes a US presidential debate and key inflation data.

Ahead of the Thursday night debate between President Biden and former president Donald Trump and Friday’s report on personal consumption pricing, the calendar includes earnings from FedEx and consumer confidence data.

“I think it’s just a waiting game here,” said LBBW’s Karl Haeling.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 39.243.64.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 5,464.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 17,646,07.

Among individual companies, Disney rose 0.4 percent after the animated “Inside Out 2” led the North American box office by a wide margin, taking in $100 million compared with $18.8 million for the second-place movie, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”