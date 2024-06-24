Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
US stocks flat ahead of inflation data, presidential debate

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2024 06:58pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Monday at the start of a week that includes a US presidential debate and key inflation data.

Ahead of the Thursday night debate between President Biden and former president Donald Trump and Friday’s report on personal consumption pricing, the calendar includes earnings from FedEx and consumer confidence data.

“I think it’s just a waiting game here,” said LBBW’s Karl Haeling.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Rally in US big tech stocks may be getting stretched

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 39.243.64.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 5,464.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 17,646,07.

Among individual companies, Disney rose 0.4 percent after the animated “Inside Out 2” led the North American box office by a wide margin, taking in $100 million compared with $18.8 million for the second-place movie, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

