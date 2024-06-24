Pakistan’s Kamal Siddiqi among 7 journalists to receive prestigious award in Manila

Pakistani journalist Kamal Siddiqi received the prestigious ‘Journalists Courage and Impact Award’ at the East-West Media Conference in Manila, Philippines on Sunday.

Siddiqi, who becomes the first Pakistani to receive the award, was among seven recipients honoured for their dedication to journalism and press freedom, often in difficult circumstances, a statement issued on Monday added.

The awards have been given out at each of the Center’s biennial media conferences since they began in 2014.

“Siddiqi’s insightful writing and commitment to truth have educated and inspired countless readers, setting high standards in journalism,” the statement said.

“The citation to honour him highlighted his work in the print, digital and broadcast media and his contribution to excellence through media education and trainings. His work in regional networking of journalists and to media freedom were also mentioned. He is the first Pakistani journalist to receive this award.”

Siddiqi served as Director News at Aaj News for two years after having worked as Director at the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at IBA, Karachi. He was also the editor of The Express Tribune when it launched before he left the publication in 2016.