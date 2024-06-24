Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 23 and June 24, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 24 Jun, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Opposition can present their suggestions regarding operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ in parliament, says Asif

Read here for details.

  • Budget: govt accepts all PPP demands?

Read here for details.

  • Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Read here for details.

  • Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

Read here for details.

  • PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

Read here for details.

  • Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

KP to receive Rs1212bn in the head of federal transfers

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

Read more stories