Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Opposition can present their suggestions regarding operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ in parliament, says Asif

Budget: govt accepts all PPP demands?

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

