PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

Recorder Report Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed the protection of Pakistani citizens and foreigners in Pakistan as a paramount state priority during a high-level meeting, held here on Sunday.

The session, which reviewed ongoing security and law enforcement projects in Islamabad, underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order.

The prime minister emphasised that any negligence in safeguarding citizens and upholding the law and order would not be tolerated. He ordered an inquiry into the delays affecting completion of the Islamabad Model Jail and directed that the project be expedited to meet modern standards. Additionally, he mandated the establishment of a professional training institute and hospital within the jail premises.

Interior minister directs for strict security plan for Chinese, other foreigners working in Pakistan

In his directives, the prime minister called for consultations with Chinese experts to form the Special Protection Unit in the capital. He also stressed the need for a state-of-the-art forensic lab as part of the Islamabad Safe City initiative. He highlighted the importance of merit-based recruitment and the adoption of advanced technologies across all security projects in Islamabad to align with international standards.

The meeting featured comprehensive briefings on various aspects of Islamabad’s security infrastructure, including the Islamabad Model Jail, Islamabad Safe City, the Federal Counter Terrorism Department, and the Special Protection Unit. Updates were also provided on the Islamabad National Facilitation Centres and the K-9 Unit, aimed at enhancing detection of narcotics and explosives.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Chairman of Planning Jehanzeb Khan, federal secretaries, and senior officials from the relevant institutions were also present in the meeting.

