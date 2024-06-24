Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Aimed at improving the security situation, the federal government approved on Sunday to deploy Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the request of AJK government.

The development came after AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and requested him for deployment of FC in AJK.

During the meeting, the both mulled over the law and order situation as well as the prevailing political landscape along with the AJK government’s budget for the next fiscal year. The sources privy to the meeting said that the FC, apart from assisting the AJK police, will provide fool-proof security for Neelum-Jhelum, Mangla and Gulpur hydropower projects.

As many as six FC platoons will be deployed in the AJK for a period of three months, they added. Speaking on the occasion, the Interior minister reassured the AJK PM that all possible cooperation would be extended to maintain peace and improve the security situation in the area.

Last month, AJK witnessed violent protests which resulted in multiple deaths, including that of a policeman along with dozens of people being injured during the four-day protests against inflation and high electricity tariffs.

The protests and the deteriorating law and order situation had then forced the AJK government to call in Rangers to control the situation in the valley.

