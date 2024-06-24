Initial studies of sea voyage being carried out: Iranian CG

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Pakistan and Iran has brotherly relations and latter was the first country that recognised Pakistan after the independence.

This he said while talking to media after concluding of the 3rd conference of “Picturesque on Iran” at a local hotel.

On the occasion, Chairman TDAP Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Hassan Nourian, Consul General of Iran and others also spoke.

The minister said that Pakistan and Iran had rich culture and healthy tourism, and both countries could get benefits from each others.

The Consul General of Iran to Karachi, Hassan Nourian said that Iran and Pakistan, as the neighbouring countries, hold many aspects in common and enjoy a high level of diplomatic ties, rich historical and cultural similarities and many other commonalities which could be utilised for deepening the mutual ties.