AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills 3, wounds dozens: governor

AFP Published June 23, 2024 Updated June 23, 2024 06:02pm
File Photo: REUTERS
File Photo: REUTERS

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian missile attack Sunday on Sevastopol in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula killed three people, including two children, and wounded almost 100, the city’s Moscow-appointed governor said.

Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine used US-supplied weapons in the attack and accused it of using cluster munitions.

Sevastopol, a Black Sea port city and naval base on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, regularly comes under fire from Ukraine but Sunday’s attack was unusually deadly.

Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram that two children and one adult had died. “The number of wounded has risen almost to 100 people,” he added.

Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russia’s Bryansk region, Russian official says

The governor said Ukraine had launched five missiles which Russian air defences intercepted over the sea but fragments fell onto the shore area and shrapnel wounded people.

Razvozhayev said missile fragments hit beach areas in the north of the city and set fire to a house and woodland.

A Russian defence ministry statement said Ukraine committed a “terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure of Sevastopol with US-supplied ATACMS tactical missiles loaded with cluster warheads”.

The ministry said four missiles were downed and a fifth changed trajectory after being intercepted “with its warhead exploding in the air over the city”.

A local news channel on Telegram, ChP Sevastopol, cited witnesses as saying that an elderly woman was killed as she swam in the sea.

Earlier, a drone launched by Ukraine on Russia’s southern Belgorod region killed a man, the governor said.

Three Ukrainian attack drones struck the town of Graivoron, near the border with Ukraine, said Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, with one hitting a car park near a multi-storey block of flats.

“A peaceful civilian was killed. The man died from his wounds at the spot” and three people were wounded, Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a social media post Sunday urged supporter countries to help Ukraine step up attacks on Russian soil.

“We have enough determination to destroy terrorists on their territory - it is only fair – and we need the same determination from our partners. We can stop Russia,” Zelensky wrote.

Crimea Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine aid Ukraine drones

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills 3, wounds dozens: governor

Budget: IMF hails ‘tough decisions’

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Israeli forces tie wounded Palestinian to jeep in West Bank raid

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Yemen’s Hodeidah, says UKMTO

Budget debate: MPs emphasise on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win

Read more stories