World

Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russia’s Bryansk region, Russian official says

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2024 10:09am

Ukraine launched tens of drones overnight targeting Russia’s western region of Bryansk and other regions but with no reported damage, Russian officials said on Sunday.

At least 30 drones were destroyed over Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s air defence systems also destroyed drones over the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, governor of the region in Russia’s west, said on Telegram.

It was not immediately clear how many drones were downed.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in either region, the governors said. Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

Russia says downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight

An air raid alert was announced for the Lipetsk region several hundred kilometres south of Moscow, the region’s governor said on Telegram. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has often said its strikes inside Russia territory are meant to undermine Moscow’s war effort and are in response to Russia’s relentless air attacks on Ukraine’s energy, military and transport infrastructure.

