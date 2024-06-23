AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Markets Print 2024-06-23

Malaysian palm oil futures drop

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday, snapping two consecutive sessions of gain, weighed down by weak rival vegetable oils prices and soft export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 24 ringgit, or 0.81%, to 3,927 ringgit ($833.23) a metric ton, as of 0244 GMT.

It lost 0.43% in overnight trade and has lost 0.5% so far this week. The contract is set to post a third consecutive weekly drop. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was down 0.53%, while its palm oil contract slid 0.29%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.23%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 fell between 8.1% and 12.9% from May 1-20, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Intertek Testing Services said. Meanwhile, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) has projected exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 at 737,717 metric tons compared to 647,353 metric tons shipped from May 1-20, according to LSEG. Palm oil seems neutral in a narrow range of 3,927-3,965 ringgit per metric tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. Crude oil futures slid in early trade on Friday on the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates in Asia and the United States, while falling US oil inventories kept prices from moving lower.

Oil Palm palm oil rates Palm oil price

